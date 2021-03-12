‘Severe winter storm’ will close diamond mine road for four days

Operators of the winter road from Yellowknife to the NWT’s three active diamond mines say a “dangerous” winter storm is coming and the road will be closed.

A news release from the Tibbitt to Contwoyto Winter Road’s operators states the road will shut down from the evening of Saturday, March 13 to the morning of Tuesday, March 16.

Road staff expect a “severe winter storm” across the entire winter road to bring heavy snowfall and high winds.

“All winter road travellers should cancel their travel plans or leave the winter road if they are already on it,” the news release stated.

“Those remaining on the winter road during the storm will be subject to dangerous weather conditions.”

All winter road crews will be withdrawn to camps for their safety.