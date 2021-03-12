Łútsël K’é chief faces snowmobile impaired driving charges

Chief Darryl Marlowe of the Łútsël K’é Dene First Nation faces two impaired driving charges related to a January snowmobile incident.

Court records show Chief Marlowe is due to appear on March 31. He is accused of impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol content of more than 80 mg per 100 ml of blood.

Marlowe was medevaced to hospital in Yellowknife on January 3 after what Hanna Catholique, Łútsël K’é’s senior administrative officer, described at the time as an accident. Police subsequently said they were investigating the circumstances of a snowmobile incident that day.

On Thursday, RCMP said by email: “After a lengthy investigation, Darryl Kenneth Marlowe of Łútsël K’é has charges … related to an incident in Łútsël K’é that occurred on January 3, 2021.”

Police confirmed Marlowe’s court appearance will take place in Łútsël K’é.

The court docket states Marlowe will also appear in relation to two assault charges on the same day.

No further detail of the allegations was immediately available, and no charges against Marlowe have been proven in court. Attempts to reach Marlowe by phone on Thursday were unsuccessful.

Marlowe was elected to a second term as the First Nation’s chief in October 2020, defeating challenger Stephanie Poole by 179 votes to 58.

He was reportedly the First Nation’s youngest-ever chief when first elected to the role in March 2017, but faced questions about his conduct from some residents in the run-up to last fall’s election.

Sarah Sibley contributed reporting.