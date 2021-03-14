Snowfall warnings for Yellowknife, North Slave, South Slave

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in communities around Great Slave Lake on Saturday night and into Sunday, federal forecasters said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning shortly after 8pm on Saturday evening. “Heavy snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm will begin tonight,” the advisory read.

“Snow, at times heavy, will continue in areas around Great Slave Lake, including areas near the North Arm. Up to 10 cm of snow will fall tonight with an additional 10 to 15 cm expected before the snow tapers off Monday.”

The warning was issued for Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Providence, Kakisa, Enterprise, Fort Resolution, Łútsël K’é, and the Tłı̨chǫ communities.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the advisory concluded.