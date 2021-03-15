Yellowknife Transport truck demolishes Yellowknife traffic light Published: March 15, 2021 at 2:59pm Ollie WilliamsMarch 15, 2021 Last modified: March 15, 2021 at 3:00pm A transport truck hit a street pole in Yellowknife on March 15, 2021. Photo: Submitted A transport truck wiped out a traffic light and street sign in downtown Yellowknife on Monday afternoon. At around 2:30pm, the truck – turning into 48 Street from Franklin Avenue – demolished a street pole at the corner of the intersection. It wasn’t clear if the truck had struck the pole while turning or if the trailer had slid into the pole.Advertisement. There were no immediate reports of injury to the driver or pedestrians. The incident did cause minor traffic disruption in the vicinity. Advertisement. Related