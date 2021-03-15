Transport truck demolishes Yellowknife traffic light

A transport truck wiped out a traffic light and street sign in downtown Yellowknife on Monday afternoon.

At around 2:30pm, the truck – turning into 48 Street from Franklin Avenue – demolished a street pole at the corner of the intersection.

It wasn’t clear if the truck had struck the pole while turning or if the trailer had slid into the pole.

There were no immediate reports of injury to the driver or pedestrians. The incident did cause minor traffic disruption in the vicinity.