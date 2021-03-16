An employee of the Northwest Territories Power Corporation has passed away following an incident at Yellowknife’s diesel power plant earlier this month.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Union of Northern Workers confirmed that Michael Chinna had died over the weekend after being injured at the power plant on March 5.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and fellow members as we all grieve together following this terrible tragedy,” the union said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Michael’s sister Nancy Chinna said her brother was a “strong young man who fought hard this week.”

Michael was about to turn 40 next month, she continued. He was completing the fourth year of his power technology program, had just bought his first home and called his mother every day.

“There have been so many tears, prayers and much kindness shown this week throughout the NWT, Alberta and Ireland,” her post reads. “Thank you to everyone for that. He passed with his sisters and mother right by his side.”

A spokesperson for the power corporation said Michael began working for them as an apprentice power systems electrician in 2018.

“Michael was an excellent employee who always showed a strong commitment to safety,” the spokesperson wrote.

After Michael was injured at the power plant, he was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about the incident have not been publicly released. According to the power corporation, he was wearing all of the required personal protective equipment at the time, including a hard hat and safety goggles.

The incident is being investigated by the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commision.