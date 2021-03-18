Commission asks for your views on NWT MLAs’ pay and benefits

Do you have opinions on the pay, allowances and benefits of MLAs in the NWT? An independent commission set up to review MLAs’ compensation and benefits wants to hear them.

The commission is asking northerners to submit comments by May 1 either by letter, through an online web form, or by emailing info@nwtmlapay.ca. Telephone or video meetings can be arranged with the commission by calling (867) 767-9133 extension 12005 before April 15.

The independent commission, chaired by former NWT premier Joe Handley, is appointed by the speaker of the Legislative Assembly. The commission is mandated to review the salaries, benefits, allowances and expenses of MLAs, then report on any recommended changes.

According to the Legislative Assembly’s website, MLAs receive an annual salary of $109,991 along with a non-taxable, non-accountable expense allowance of $7,778, health and dental benefits, a registered dental plan, and other benefits.

Members holding additional offices earn extra sums each year as follows:

Minister $57,771

Premier $83,656

Speaker $47,875

Deputy speaker $7,746

Deputy chair, committee of the whole $4,649

Chair of the standing committee on accountability and oversight $10,113

Chair of the standing committee on rules and procedures $3,368

Chair of the other standing committees $6,863

Chair of special committees $63,432

Chair of caucus $3,432

Members who do not live within commuting distance of Yellowknife are eligible for an additional allowance of $7,778 for expenses while in the capital on business, and can be reimbursed up to $31,000 a year for capital accommodation.

Correction: March 18, 2021 – 14:42 MT. This article initially included outdated information on members’ pay and benefits as outlined on the Legislative Assembly’s website. It has been corrected to include updated information.