Folk on the Rocks launches merch design contest

Folk on the Rocks is set to come back this summer. To celebrate, the festival team is giving NWT residents a chance to design some of the 2021 merchandise.

Organizers announced the contest in a blog post on the festival’s website, writing that Folk’s merch designs “are meant to capture the spirit of each year’s festival – and boy, 2021 is going to have a lot of spirit.”

“Getting back to the sand will mean a lot for the Folk team, but also for our community,” the post continued. “We wanted to pass that meaning on and put the 2021 Folk on the Rocks merchandise designs in your hands.”

Those interested in participating have until April 16 to submit a design on the Folk on the Rocks website. Anyone submitting artwork is granting the festival the right to use and reproduce that design as it sees fit.

All artistic mediums are accepted, including painting, drawing, photography, and calligraphy, among others.

The winner, decided by a jury, will receive a $500 cash prize and two VIP tickets to this summer’s festival.