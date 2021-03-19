Watch: Ollie’s Hay-Cation

Waterfalls! Snowmobiles! A hot tub! Ice fishing! A big skiing wipeout!

Take some time out. Come with Ollie on a Hay-Cation as Cabin Radio checks out some of the most fun you can have in and around Hay River.

In this video: snowshoeing from Alexandra Falls to Louise Falls, skiing at Hay River’s ski club, the town’s water slide and hot tub, the local snowmobile trails, Castaways Cottages, and an ice fishing trip with Shawn Buckley.

Brought to you in partnership with NWT Tourism and the Town of Hay River. Check out Hay River tourism information on the town’s website.