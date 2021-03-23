New round of vaccine clinics in NWT communities

The NWT’s health authority has released dates for the latest round of vaccination clinics in the territory’s communities, offering second doses of Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19.

Any eligible adult yet to receive their first dose can also sign up. If more than 28 days have passed since your first shot, you’re eligible to receive your second one.

The dates for each clinic are provided on the health authority’s website.

In Yellowknife, where appointments can be booked online, slots were open up to and including April 10 as of Tuesday morning.

As of Monday evening, the territorial government says, 22,114 NWT residents had received their first vaccine shot and 13,283 had received both doses. The territory says 34,400 adults are eligible, meaning 64 percent of the NWT’s eligible population had received one dose and 39 percent had received both.

Herd immunity is considered by the territory’s health officials to begin at 75 percent.

The latest pan-Canadian figures, from March 13, show 6.8 percent of the country’s population had received at least one dose by that point.

There remains one active case of Covid-19 in the Northwest Territories.

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.