Covid-19 UK variant ‘identified in Fort Chipewyan’

Two positive cases of the UK variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Fort Chipewyan, the Mikisew Cree First Nation says.

The First Nation, characterizing the B117 variant first identified in the UK as a “far more contagious and transmissible form of Covid-19” in a news release on Thursday, asked residents with Covid-19 symptoms – or who have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive – to get tested immediately.

Even if someone has a negative Covid-19 test following exposure to a positive case, they must complete a 14-day quarantine since the time of their last exposure as per Alberta’s public health legislation.

The next vaccination clinics for the Alberta community are Friday through Sunday at the Mamawi Hall. On Friday the clinic will run from 5pm until 8:30pm, while over the weekend the clinic will run from 10am until 5:30pm.

As of earlier this month, the NWT government said no cases of variant forms of Covid-19 had so far been diagnosed in the Northwest Territories. The NWT was reporting no active cases as of Thursday.