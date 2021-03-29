Covid-19 case at Diavik, ‘no risk to public’

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at the NWT’s Diavik diamond mine but no risk to the public has been identified, the territorial government said on Monday.

The individual “did not acquire infection from the mine site,” said the office of Dr Kami Kandola, the territory’s chief public health officer. The person and 35 contacts are isolating at Diavik.

Kandola’s office said it was “working closely with Diavik mine and Yellowknife Public Health to gather information, ensure measures that mitigate risk of transmission are in place, and to monitor the situation.”

The individual is not an NWT resident.