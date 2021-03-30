Capacity increased at Yellowknife’s swimming pool

The City of Yellowknife says its Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will operate with an increased capacity from Wednesday onward.

In a news release on Tuesday, the city said the NWT’s chief public health officer had approved a series of capacity increases for different activities.

Lane swims will increase from five to 15 swimmers. Public and family swims will increase from 25 to 50 swimmers.

Private rentals will now have a capacity of 50, up from 25.

The city said it will add more swimming lessons “to accommodate residents currently on the waitlist.”

Residents can book a swim time or view the latest Covid-19 guidelines on the city’s website.