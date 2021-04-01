Inuvik warns of ‘nuisance dog’ in Choo Choo Park

The Town of Inuvik is warning residents of a “nuisance dog” near Choo Choo Park, Raven Street and Inuit Road.

In a public notice, the town stated staff are “aware of the incident and have made attempts to capture the animal, however they have been unsuccessful at this time.”

Live traps have been set to catch the dog in Blueberry Patch field, the town said.

“We would like to remind residents not to leave your children unattended in the Choo Choo Park area and please keep your own dogs inside or tied on your property to avoid any confrontation,” the notice read.

The owner of the dog – or anyone who knows who the owner is – is encouraged to contact Inuvik Protective Services at (867) 678-5378.