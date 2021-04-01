WSCC gets new governance council chair

The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission of the NWT and Nunavut has named Jenni Bruce as the new chair of its governance council.

The seven-person council oversees how WSCC is run and safeguards the workers’ protection fund used to pay benefits and provide services to injured workers.

“Jenni brings over 20 years of board management experience to this important role,” Shane Thompson, the minister responsible for the WSCC, was quoted as saying in a Thursday news release.

“Her experience as a leader in hospitality, property management and building partnerships across industry and government are considerable assets to help realize our vision to eliminate workplace injury or illness.”

Bruce, who replaces former chair David Tucker, begins the role immediately.

She is also president of the NWT Chamber of Commerce.