Some NWT fuel prices to change from April 5

Prices are set to change from April 5, 2021 in eight communities where the territorial government is responsible for fuel supply.

The GNWT purchases, transports and stores fuel in 16 communities not served by the private sector. On Thursday, the territory announced its updated fuel price list for the 2021-22 financial year.

Prices will remain the same in Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Gametì, Jean Marie River, Nahanni Butte, Sambaa K’e, Wekweètì, and Whatì.

However, there are changes in the eight remaining communities.

In Łútsël K’é, heating and diesel fuel will increase by five cents per litre. Gas will come down by two cents to $1.73 per litre, while naphtha will drop 11 cents to $6.09 per litre.

In Fort Good Hope, heating fuel prices will increase by eight cents to $1.53 per litre after the carbon tax rebate. Gas, however, will come down from $1.74 to $1.49 per litre.

In Paulatuk, heating fuel and gas drop by a cent while diesel drops 10 cents per litre. Naphtha comes down from $5.55 to $4.97 per litre and jet fuel from $1.91 to $1.76 per litre.

In Sachs Harbour, gas increases from $1.76 to $1.91 per litre. Heating fuel rises by three cents and diesel by a cent. Naphtha drops almost a dollar from $5.71 to $4.77 per litre, while jet fuel drops two cents to $1.83 per litre.

In Tsiigehtchic, heating fuel rises nine cents, gas rises by a cent, and diesel drops by a cent.

In Tulita, gas is up by 16 cents to $1.65 per litre, diesel drops 11 cents to $1.47 per litre, and heating fuel increases by two cents. Naphtha drops 50 cents to $5.47 per litre.

In Ulukhaktok, naphtha similar drops from $5.78 to $5.01 per litre. Diesel drops eight cents to $1.77 per litre but gas increases 15 cents to $1.93 per litre.

In Wrigley, heating fuel is up eight cents to $1.28 per litre after the carbon tax rebate. Gas and diesel are unchanged.

“This price change follows ongoing supply in some communities and the completion of the summer fuel resupply program, which concluded last October,” said the Department of Infrastructure in a statement.

“These prices are based on the real costs of completing that program, which includes fuel, transportation and taxes. The specific changes vary by commodity and by community.”