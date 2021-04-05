Covid-19 case confirmed in Yellowknife, ‘no risk to the public’

The NWT government on Monday confirmed a case of Covid-19 in Yellowknife but said contact tracing had not identified “any risk to the public at this time.”

The case is related to international travel, the territorial government said in a news release. There appeared to be no connection with a recently declared outbreak at the NWT’s Diavik diamond mine.

There was no information regarding whether any variant form of the virus responsible for Covid-19 was involved. (The Diavik outbreak involves the B117 form of the virus, otherwise known as the “UK variant” having first been identified in the United Kingdom. Elsewhere in the NWT, no cases involving variants have so far been confirmed.)

“Assessment by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is that the individual acquired the infection outside the Northwest Territories and was not communicable during air travel. Existing federal and NWT processes were followed, including Covid-19 testing at the time of arrival in Canada,” said the territorial government.

“Three contacts have been identified and the individual and contacts are self-isolating and doing well. Public health will continue to monitor and support the case and contacts.”

The case is the 78th in the Northwest Territories, counting all cases diagnosed in the territory involving both residents and non-resident workers.