NWT’s Gumbird Quest returns for 2021

A family-friendly birdwatching game for NWT residents returns this month with daily challenges and a series of species to find.

The Gumbird Quest, organized by Inclusion NWT, runs from April 21 until May 7. Online registration is open.

Participating teams of up to five people can win prizes by documenting species on a scorecard between those dates and completing the daily challenges.

“This year, we asked a dozen artists, entrepreneurs, nature-lovers and pop-culture vultures in the community to host 12 Gumbird Challenges, to be shared weekday mornings throughout the competition,” Inclusion NWT said in a news release.

“Each correct answer to a Gumbird Challenge question earns your team another ballot in the May 7 draw.”

Prizes available in that draw include matted art photo prints from Wildknife Photography, movie passes to Yellowknife’s Capitol Theatre, City of Yellowknife facility passes, and Inclusion NWT apparel.

There is also “a mysterious, beautiful and humongous egg from an unrevealed species of giant bird etched in the pysanky style courtesy of Frisky Kitsky,” Inclusion NWT said.

The Gumbird Quest was first organized in the spring of 2020 in response to the initial onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.