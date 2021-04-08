Habitat for Humanity seeks family to live in new YK home

NWT’s Habitat for Humanity is looking for a family to live in a home soon to be built in Yellowknife.

To qualify for the program applicants must have children under 18 living at home, have a current living situation that does not fit their needs, spend over 30 percent of their income on housing costs like rent and utilities, and have been residents of the NWT for at least two years.

They must also have a good credit rating, moderate but stable income, and can provide 500 hours of volunteering for eligible activities.

The home will be located on Spence Road and will be energy efficient.

“Our goal at Habitat NT is to work with families in need of a good, stable, affordable home that meets their needs,” said Dave Hurley, President of Habitat for Humanity NT.

“Habitat’s model of home ownership offers a chance for working families to own a home with the flexibility of making mortgage payments based on how much they can afford, without being forced to compromise on other necessities.”

Last month, Habitat for Humanity announced it is taking on two builds for the first time.

One will be built in Yellowknife and the other will be in Behchokǫ̀. A call for a family to live in the Behchokǫ̀ build has not yet launched.

Applications for the Yellowknife home are being accepted until April 30.