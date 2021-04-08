Apply for $50K for your waste reduction initiative

Applications are open for groups and individuals to receive up to $50,000 from the territorial government for initiatives that reduce, reuse, or recycle waste in NWT communities.

The waste reduction and recycling initiative disburses financial assistance to NWT municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, schools, organizations, businesses, and individuals for “projects that reduce waste generation, reuse materials and products, recycle materials … and recover a useful benefit from waste.”

Recycling initiatives are only eligible if the materials are not already being collected by an existing NWT recycling program.

Successful applicants in past years have applied for money for things like removing hazardous materials from their community landfills or building compost facilities.

The deadline for applications is April 22, 2021.