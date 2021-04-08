Five arrested in Fort McPherson for impaired driving

Five people in Fort McPherson were arrested and charged in late March for a range of impaired driving offences, RCMP said on Thursday.

Fort McPherson RCMP are also investigating an incident in which a man on a snowmobile collided with two teenagers on another snowmobile. Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in that incident.

RCMP said in a news release that between March 20 and 30, five people were charged with offences such as operating vehicles while impaired or, after they declined to provide breath samples, refusing to comply with a demand.

“Three were operating snowmobiles, two were operating passenger vehicles and, of those charged, several provided samples which were three to four times the legal limit,” the news release stated.

None of the people charged were identified by police.

RMCP thanked Fort McPherson residents for reporting impaired drivers and encouraged people in all communities to do so by contacting their local detachment, calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or texting nwtnutips plus a message to 274637.