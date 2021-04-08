Two suspects at large after Sandstone RCMP operation

Police are looking for two men after an operation at Yellowknife’s Sandstone and Birchwood apartment buildings on Wednesday evening.

At least six RCMP vehicles and officers with weapons drawn arrived outside the Range Lake Road buildings shortly after 6pm. Residents reported what appeared to be a manhunt in progress.

Responding to enquiries on Thursday afternoon, police said they had been called “regarding an alleged break-and-enter with a weapon.” No injuries were reported, police said.

“Multiple RCMP attended the scene. A perimeter was establishing around the building as a precaution to ensure public safety in an evolving incident,” RCMP said in a news release.

Police said they are looking to identify two male suspects but had no description or images of either, and the men remain unidentified. RCMP asked anyone with information that may be related to contact police at (867) 669-1111.

“The investigation is ongoing. However, at this time, there is no risk to the general public as the individuals involved are believed to be known to one another,” police said in a statement.

No arrests have been made.