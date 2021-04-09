Norman Wells offers home for people affected by isolation rules

Now that Norman Wells residents can isolate in their own community after travelling outside the NWT, the town has set up a home for households affected by isolation restrictions.

The house is for people who have not themselves travelled, but who would otherwise be required to complete a 14-day isolation period with a household member returning from travel.

“The home is only available to family members and roommates who are unable to stay at their primary residence and self-isolate with a traveller,” said the town in a notice shared on Facebook.

Officials stressed the home will not be available to anyone who has travelled and needs to complete the mandatory 14 days of isolation.

To book the home or get more information, residents are asked to call the town office at (867) 587-3700 or email towninformation@normanwells.com.