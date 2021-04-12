Temperatures set to shoot upward across the NWT this week

NWT communities starting the week parked at -20C are set to experience highs of 10C or above in the coming days, forecasters say.

On Monday, temperatures were hovering around -20C in communities ranging from Yellowknife and Hay River to Inuvik and Fort Simpson. Some places are expected to see a 30-degree swing in temperature by Wednesday or Thursday.

Fort Providence, where the temperature was -24C at 6am on Monday, has a forecast high of 14C and sunshine on Thursday according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Yellowknife, also experiencing -24C to start the week, was set to reach -6C by the end of Monday, 3C on Tuesday and 4C by Thursday.

Fort Simpson is told to expect a high of 14C on Wednesday, while Fort Smith and Hay River are forecast to reach 12C on Thursday.

In Norman Wells, the coming weekend promises highs of 7C. Across the Northwest Territories, the weekend is currently expected to be sunny and comparatively warm.

Recent dumps of snow have prolonged a wintry sensation well into April across much of the territory.

Data from Yellowknife suggested the city had 52 cm of snow on the ground as of April 11, compared to a complete absence of snow at the same time two years ago (which was also unusual).

Ordinarily, the figure for mid-April lies between 20 cm and 40 cm. The city hasn’t seen this much snow this late in the season in at least 20 years.

Snow accumulation data shows Yellowknife ended March 2001 with 69 cm of snow on the ground, though there’s no data recorded for April that year. Accumulated snow records in the NWT tend to be spottier than some other measurements kept at federal weather stations.