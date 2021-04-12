NWT On the Land Collaborative grants more than $840K to projects

The NWT On the Land Collaborative has distributed more than $840,000 to 48 projects across the territory this year, helping to connect residents with land, culture, and community.

Grants for 2021 range from $3,700 to $40,000 and were primarily awarded to Indigenous governments, schools, and non-governmental organizations. Projects include a winter camping excursion for students at Chief Paul Niditchie School in Tsiigehtchic, an NWT Métis Nation on-the-land culture camp, and a Sahtú Youth Network canoe trip.

“During this past year of Covid-19, it has been challenging on many fronts for all NWT residents,” Akaitcho community advisor Diane Giroux said in a statement. “With the support of the collaborative funding, we have provided much needed resources to many organizations and community members of all ages to be able to spend fime on the land.”

The collaborative was founded in 2015 to promote and support on-the-land initiatives in the NWT. It provides centralized access to funding and resources for on-the-land programs across the territory.

Since then, the collaborative has distributed more than four-and-a-half million dollars to 270 projects in every region of the NWT.