Ekati presumptive Covid-19 case comes back negative

The owners of the NWT’s Ekati diamond mine say a presumptive positive case of Covid-19 reported at the mine last week has come back negative.

On Monday, the CBC reported the presumptive case – detected on April 6 during testing of employees leaving the mine – had turned out to be negative. A spokesperson for the Arctic Canadian Diamond Company, which acquired Ekati from Dominion Diamond Mines in February, confirmed that result by email to Cabin Radio on Tuesday

A presumptive positive is when initial on-site testing indicates the presence of Covid-19. A case is not confirmed until it has been analyzed by a lab.

This is not the first time a presumptive positive at an NWT mine has turned out to be negative. In October, an initial positive test at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine was determined to be a false positive.

There are currently two active cases of Covid-19 in the territory, one an NWT resident and one an out-of territory worker. Testing has confirmed both cases involve the B117 variant, known as the UK variant as it was first identified in the United Kingdom.

So far, there have been 78 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the territory.