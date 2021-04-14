UNW and GNWT take initial steps toward new bargaining process

The Union of Northern Workers says the first steps have been taken toward negotiations with the territorial government over a fresh collective agreement.

The existing UNW agreement with the GNWT expired on March 31 this year. Though that agreement was only reached in 2019 and spanned five years, it was backdated to 2016, when the prior agreement had ended.

Even when expired, the terms of collective agreements continue to apply until a new deal is reached.

In a brief update on its website this month, the union said it had served notice to bargain on the GNWT in November.

Notice to bargain is what starts the formal bargaining process, though negotiations won’t begin in earnest until a later date agreed upon by both parties.

The union says its bargaining team met with the GNWT last month “to discuss preliminary matters such as process.” There is currently no published timeline for negotiations beyond that.

Collective bargaining is believed to affect around 5,000 employees at the territorial government. The last set of negotiations lasted for years and nearly culminated in strike action before a mediator brokered a deal.