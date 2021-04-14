Whatì winter road closing for final time

As temperatures rise across the Northwest Territories, the Tłı̨chǫ winter roads are closing for the season. For the road to Whatì, that means closing forever.

According to the Department of Infrastructure, the winter roads to Whatì, Gamètì and Wekweètì will be closed on Thursday at 10am. The roads have been restricted to night travel – between 10pm and 10am – since Tuesday.

The date of this year’s closure of the Whatì and Gamètì winter roads matches the 20-year average. The Wekweètì winter road has closed on April 13, on average, over the past 10 years.

An all-season road connecting Whatì to the highway system is expected to open for the first time this fall. That road will be known as Highway 9 or the Tłı̨chǫ Highway.

Watch: a last trip on the Whatì winter road.

Several other winter roads across the territory have already closed for the season.

The Mackenzie Valley winter road between Wrigley and the Délı̨nę Junction closed on April 1. The winter roads to Délı̨nę, Tulita, Norman Wells and Fort Good Hope closed on April 7, while the Sambaa K’e winter road closed on April 8.