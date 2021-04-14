Cell service begins to return in Fort Smith after lengthy outage

Residents of Fort Smith said cell service appeared to be gradually returning on Wednesday afternoon after an outage lasting most of the day.

Service appeared to be returning to customers as of 3:15pm on Wednesday. Previously, customers of all cellular providers in the community had reported an inability to connect since early that morning.

Inquiries to the media team of Bell subsidiary Northwestel, the NWT’s dominant cellular provider, were not immediately answered.

The exact nature of the problem has not been made public.