Wing Freak entrepreneurs have plans beyond Yellowknife

Wing Freak, c’est chic. A Yellowknife chicken wing delivery service co-founded by Laurence Barbosa and Erick Paz opened last weekend to rave reviews.

The business runs Friday to Sunday from 5pm to 9pm, offering flavours like honey sriracha, lemon pepper, and adobo. Barbosa and Paz only started cooking wings a year ago but already feel they have mastered it.

“We both love wings. Everybody loves wings,” Barbosa said.

“We were like, let’s try some wings and make our own flavours – see if we’re going to like it or not and then go from there.”

Starting a delivery service wasn’t the pair’s original plan. They wanted to open a restaurant in the Philippines but Covid-19 halted that ambition.

They say the response since opening last Friday has been overwhelmingly supportive.

“It’s been a great week and our goal is just to keep on doing it. We want our customers to be satisfied with our chicken,” Paz said.

He hopes budding entrepreneurs see Wing Freak and feel motivated to start their own businesses.

Barbosa and Paz want to expand in future and eventually create franchises in the Philippines.

“Right now, we’re taking it step by step,” Barbosa said.

“We’re definitely looking for an opportunity to have our own space, and own restaurant, and eventually a new franchise brand.”