Lı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation ramps up staycation packages

The Lı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation is introducing new staycation tour packages for this summer in the Dehcho.

One package offers a trip into the Nahanni National Park Reserve with stops in the Mackenzie Mountains and at Virginia Falls. Others feature golf or a one-day community tour guided by a member of the Lı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation.

Madison Pilling, the First Nation’s tourism coordinator, said the packages were designed to let NWT residents experience Dene culture.

“Coming from Lı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation backgrounds, we have a lot of knowledgeable people who have a lot of cool stuff to share,“ she said.

“We want to be able to make the culture really accessible for anybody that comes.

“We’re trying to make it really fun and affordable. It’s something we want everyone to engage with so, when they’re travelling throughout the Dehcho, they really have a respect and understanding for the Dene people.”

This summer will also mark the 100th year since the signing of Treaty 11, with events planned for the week of July 5-11.

The First Nation is looking for artists, musicians, workshop leaders and painters for various murals. More details about the week’s events will follow in the near future, Pilling said, as the First Nation waits to see if Covid-19 public health restrictions are eased.