Dettah ice road closes for the season

The Dettah ice road is closed for the season.

At noon on Friday, the NWT Department of Infrastructure took to Twitter to announce that the road between Yellowknife and Dettah would be closed immediately.

At the same time, the department also announced the Liard River ice crossing to Nahanni Butte will close within 72 hours.

“Smaller vehicles are currently restricted from using the crossing as conditions will not allow them to cross safely,” the department wrote.

Last year, the Dettah ice road closed on April 19. In both 2016 and 2018, the road made it to April 18, before closing for the season. In 2017, the road closed on April 7, owing to flooding near the shore. The 20-year closing average for the road is April 16.

Meanwhile, the Tłı̨chǫ winter roads to Whatì, Gamètì, and Wekweètì all closed on Thursday at 10am.