Watch: Who sinks and swims at the Slush Cup?

Yellowknife’s snowboarders and freeskiers spent Saturday dicing with a dunking at the Slush Cup, a contest requiring participants to glide across a pool of water in freezing conditions.

Cabin Radio stationed cameras at strategic points then sat back and awaited the sound of a splash.

Join Cabin Radio’s AJ on the slopes for some highlights. Bring galoshes.

Camera: Sarah Pruys, Ollie Williams

Editor: Sarah Pruys