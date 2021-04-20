SportsYellowknife Watch: Who sinks and swims at the Slush Cup? Published: April 20, 2021 at 1:57pm Cabin RadioApril 20, 2021 Advertisement. Yellowknife’s snowboarders and freeskiers spent Saturday dicing with a dunking at the Slush Cup, a contest requiring participants to glide across a pool of water in freezing conditions. Cabin Radio stationed cameras at strategic points then sat back and awaited the sound of a splash. Join Cabin Radio’s AJ on the slopes for some highlights. Bring galoshes. Advertisement. Camera: Sarah Pruys, Ollie WilliamsEditor: Sarah Pruys Advertisement. Related