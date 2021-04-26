Kandola to hold news conference over Covid-19 ‘public concern’

The NWT’s chief public health officer will hold a news conference at 10am on Monday to address what the NWT government called “public concern regarding Covid-19 cases in the last week.”

Yellowknife currently has six active cases of Covid-19, five related to one cluster and a sixth, separate case involving international travel. There are some 90 contacts for the first cluster of five, the GNWT says, though no public contacts associated with the sixth. There are two active cases in Fort Smith.

Dozens of the Yellowknife cluster’s contacts are students and staff after potential exposure last Monday at École St Patrick High School and at a two-night bonfire at Yellowknife’s sandpits on the evenings of April 16 and 17.

On the weekend, Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland described confusion among the city’s parents.

Writing on Facebook, Cleveland said she had been contacted “by many parents of teens who were at the sandpits bonfire where there was risk of exposure to someone with Covid-19. Parents have let me know that they have been given conflicting isolation guidelines.”

Cleveland said the health minister had told her a letter would be sent to all affected families on Monday. The MLA said staff at the Department of Health and Social Services had “not stopped working all weekend.”

Posting to her own page on Sunday, Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby said: “Stay diligent and safe Yellowknife, more information should be forthcoming tomorrow. Please ensure you follow all isolating and prevention requirements, other people’s health and safety depends on it.”

Earlier, Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler took the unusual step of sharing her travel details online after a colleague revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn said on Friday he and a family member each had the virus. Norn’s visit to Yellowknife’s Taste of Saigon restaurant last Monday – a day after his 14-day isolation period had ended, he said – triggered an exposure advisory, while the sandpits advisory is also connected to the same set of cases. Norn broke his isolation by visiting the NWT legislature on April 17, staff at the building were told, leaving a security guard in isolation as a result.

“I arrived in Yellowknife for committee meetings on April 19,” Semmler wrote on Facebook. “I have not been at any of the places identified in the public notice for Covid exposure nor have I been in any committee meetings with MLA Norn.”

On Sunday, announcing Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola’s Monday news conference, the territorial government said: “There has been no outbreak declared at this time and the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has not closed any schools or any other facilities at this time. This briefing is to answer common questions of concern.”