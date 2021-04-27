Fort Simpson pool to reopen in time for summer

After being closed for a year, the swimming pool in Fort Simpson is set to reopen.

In a post on Facebook, Andre Bolduc – the village’s director of recreation – said Protect NWT had given the pool the green light.

An opening day has yet to be determined, but a pool supervisor has been hired and will start work on May 26.

Preparations at the building start this week. Covid-19 protocols in place will include screening at the entrance, mask-wearing when not in the water, and no shared pool toys.

Ultimately, there will be a maximum of 40 people in the pool deck area. For the first week, that will be limited to 25 people.

Youth under the age of 18 can enter free of charge all summer.

Bolduc said more information will follow in the coming weeks.