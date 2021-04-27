Covid-19 case in Inuvik, exposure advisory for flight

A person in Inuvik has been diagnosed with Covid-19. The territory’s ninth active case of the disease is related to domestic travel elsewhere in Canada.

Passengers in specific rows of April 24’s Canadian North flight 5T 244 from Edmonton to Inuvik, with stops in Yellowknife and Norman Wells, are being asked to contact public health and arrange a Covid-19 test as they continue to isolate.

The individual who tested positive is isolating and doing well, the territorial government said on Monday evening, and there are no other exposure risks.

“Public health worked with the airline to get flight manifests and is currently reaching out to passengers who may have been sitting in affected rows directly,” read a news release from the NWT government.

“Only those in the rows identified may be considered to have an exposure risk. No one else on the airplane is at risk of exposure.”

The rows in question change according to different segments of the April 24 flight. They are as follows:

Flight 5T 244, Edmonton to Yellowknife: Rows 14 to 20

Rows 14 to 20 Flight 5T 244, Yellowknife to Inuvik via Norman Wells: Rows 7 to 13

The case joins six active cases in Yellowknife and two in Fort Smith.

Meanwhile, the territory’s chief public health officer said an outbreak at the Diavik diamond mine is now officially over.

Dr Kami Kandola declared the outbreak on April 3. Nobody at the mine has developed symptoms since March 29.