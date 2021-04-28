KFN in land negotiations with NWT and Ottawa

Negotiations are under way to identify lands within Kátł’odeeche First Nation territory that may be added to its Indian Act Reserve.

The negotiations involve the First Nation alongside the NWT and federal governments. Which specific parcels of land are affected has not been disclosed.

“I know, but I can’t release that information right now … my membership doesn’t know that as well, yet, because we’re still in the process with Canada,” said Chief of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation April Martel.

Martel said negotiations are being handled by lawyers and the claim is at the evidence-gathering stage.

“That’s basically where we are. We’re just waiting right now,” she said.

The three parties involved are part of a lands working group and their negotiations are part of Treaty Land Entitlement negotiations between the First Nation and the federal government.

The GNWT declined to comment on the negotiations as they are ongoing. How the negotiations or process are affected by the First Nation’s new land law – allowing it to effectively manage its own land and resources – was not immediately clear.

Martel noted KFN’s claim against the Northwest Territory Métis Nation (NWTMN), Hay River Métis Government Council, and the territorial government – over what the First Nation claims are illegal cabins – remains before the courts.