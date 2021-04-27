Exposure notice updated for Edmonton to Inuvik flight

Northwest Territories health officials have updated an exposure notice for a Canadian North flight from Edmonton to Inuvik, with stops in Yellowknife and Norman Wells, to include an additional row of passengers.

On Tuesday, the NWT’s chief public health officer issued an exposure notice for Canadian North’s April 24 flight 5T 244. That notice stated the affected rows were 14-20 on the Edmonton to Yellowknife leg and 7-13 on the Yellowknife to Inuvik leg, which includes a stop in Norman Wells.

In a news release on Tuesday, that advisory was updated to include row 13 on the Edmonton to Yellowknife leg of the flight.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said her office had received new information that a plane change occurred at the Edmonton International Airport, possibly to promote more spacing between passengers.

One passenger on the flight has tested positive for Covid-19 related to travel outside the NWT. The territorial government said the individual is isolating in Inuvik and doing well.

Anyone seated in the affected rows at any time during the flights is asked to isolate and contact public health.

There are currently nine active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT including one in Inuvik, six in Yellowknife, and two in Fort Smith.