Live: Kwetıı̨ɂ̨aà (Rayrock) public hearing

Federal plans to clean up the former Rayrock uranium mine and its surroundings are being examined at a three-day public hearing this week. Cabin Radio is carrying the hearing live.

The area around the mine, known as Kwetıı̨ɂ̨aà to the Tłı̨chǫ people, is in some ways the Tłı̨chǫ equivalent of Yellowknife’s Giant Mine. Both left a toxic legacy that’s complex, time-consuming and expensive to deal with.

The Rayrock mine, around 60 km northeast of Whatì, only operated from 1957 to 1959. Now, the federal government is seeking a water licence and land use permit for a fresh round of remediation work. You can read more about the background to the public hearing in our preview article.

We're broadcasting the public hearing to make it more accessible to NWT residents.

