NWT’s Pertice Moffitt receives leadership excellence award

Aurora College’s Dr Pertice Moffitt has received a national leadership award, the college said on Thursday.

Moffitt – a research associate, retired instructor and health research program manager – is the bronze recipient of this year’s Leadership Excellence Award for Faculty, the college said in a news release.

The awards program has been overseen by industry body Colleges and Institutes Canada since 2010.

The leadership excellence award “recognizes an individual or team who has exhibited consistent excellence in teaching and has had a significant impact on the personal and academic growth of students.”

Aurora College said this was the first time its faculty had received such an award.

Moffitt’s three decades at the college have included work to develop and implement the NWT’s first nursing program. For the past 10 years, she has managed health research programs at the college’s research division, Aurora Research Institute.

Andy Bevan, the college’s president, said Moffitt “embodies the values Aurora College seeks in instructional and research staff,” praising her dedication and “capacity to connect with individuals and adapt her teaching to meet the varied needs of learners.”

“Her legacy will live within Aurora College for generations of healthcare professionals and researchers,” Bevan said.