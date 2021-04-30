Nominations open in election for Dehcho grand chief

The nomination period for the upcoming Dehcho First Nations Grand Chief election is now open until June 4.

The election will be held on June 23 at the Dehcho Annual Assembly in Fort Providence.

The term for the position of grand chief is three years. The post is currently held by Gladys Norwegian.

Those applying must meet a range of criteria including knowledge of traditional values, beliefs, skills, and Treaties 8 and 11.

For more information or a nomination package, interested parties should contact Sara McLeod at the Dehcho First Nations office.