Extended campground stays allowed in South Slave, Dehcho this year

NWT Parks will allow extended stays at the Hay River, Fort Providence, Twin Falls, and Queen Elizabeth territorial campgrounds this year.

Previously, a “14-day rule” prevented people from booking more than 14 consecutive nights at these campgrounds.

“The initiative will be piloted for the 2021 camping season with a view to considering a more permanent model for extended stay camping in the South Slave region for future summers,” the Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment said on its website.

The change comes after requests for more extended-stay camping in the South Slave and Dehcho, the territory said.

This year, the department said, a record 226 people entered the draw for extended-stay lots at the North Slave’s Prelude and Reid Lake campgrounds along the Ingraham Trail.

NWT Parks’ reservations website will open on May 4 for bookings in all campgrounds except the North Slave. Bookings at Reid Lake open on May 5, Prelude Lake bookings open on May 6, and Fred Henne bookings begin on May 7.