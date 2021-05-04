Behchokǫ̀ chief and council nominations open

Nominations for Behchokǫ̀’s upcoming chief and council election are open until May 17.

Ten councillors and a chief will be elected on June 14, according to a Facebook post from the Tłıc̨hǫ Government.

Those who run for the position of chief, currently held by Clifford Daniels, must be Tłıc̨hǫ citizens.

Half of the councillor positions must be filled by Tłıc̨hǫ citizens. The remainder may be filled by any candidate.

Nomination packages, which outline eligibility criteria, can be picked up at the community’s Kǫ̀ Gocho Centre.