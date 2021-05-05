$280K available through new addictions recovery support fund

Applications have opened for a new addictions recovery peer support fund, the NWT government announced on Tuesday.

In a news release, the territory said the fund helps “eligible organizations provide their own peer support programs, groups, and activities specific to addictions recovery and harm reduction approaches.”

There is $280,000 available through two streams: a training stream that can provide up to $100,000 so people are trained to deliver programs like self-management, recovery training, or Wellbriety; and a $180,000 basic funding pot for activities like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, healing circles, and community gatherings with recovery speakers.

Community based organizations are allowed to apply for both streams.

However, the funding can’t be used toward facilitation costs – including salaries, gifts, and travel – capital expenses, or multi-year projects.