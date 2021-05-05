NWTRPA opens up recreation funding for June events

Funding for physical activities in the territory this June is once again available through the NWT Recreation and Parks Association (NWTRPA).

The Active, Resilient, and Connected grants, known as ARC, are available for community organizations looking to host recreation events next month. They were first offered in June 2020 to fund events ranging from outdoor yoga to online jigging, as long as activities followed Covid-19 protocols.

Organizations can apply for $400 for equipment, $400 to host a physically distanced event, $500 to host a physically distanced event for Elders, or $200 for an online event.

All events must be free and open to the public and take place in June.

Applications are open until June 15 and will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information about the grants and application forms are available on the NWT Recreation and Parks Association website.