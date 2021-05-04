Pop-up vaccine clinic in Behchokǫ̀ on Thursday

Behchokǫ̀ will host a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic at its recreation centre this Thursday from 10am to 3pm.

The Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency announced the clinic, for residents aged 18 and over, in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The agency said the clinic was a response to “the growing number of cases reported in Yellowknife and the extensive number of contacts involved.”

The cluster of Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife included 14 confirmed and six probable cases as of Monday evening, related to an outbreak at NJ Macpherson School.

Some students and staff from Behchokǫ̀ who attended events in Yellowknife this past weekend have been identified as close contacts.

The NWT’s chief public health officer has since shut down schools and ordered mask-wearing in Behchokǫ̀’s indoor public spaces over exposure concerns. Schools in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah were already closed.

All organized activities for Behchokǫ̀ residents aged under 18 have also been cancelled.

Yesterday, Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels urged residents to follow newly introduced rules and expressed concern over the community’s low vaccine uptake rate.

As of April 21, 53 percent of eligible Tłı̨chǫ residents were unvaccinated. Thirty-seven percent were fully vaccinated and 47 percent were partially vaccinated. Those statistics are next due to be updated by the NWT government on Wednesday.

Daniels encouraged all eligible residents, especially those under the age of 30, to get the vaccine.

“That’s about the best protection you can provide for yourself and those you love around you in the community,” he told Cabin Radio.

Behchokǫ̀ residents can book a vaccine appointment for Friday by calling the Behchokǫ̀ health centre at (867) 392-6075. Those who need transportation should notify the centre.