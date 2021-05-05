Fort Resolution joins communities upgrading Covid-19 measures

With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife, some smaller communities in the territory say they will once again put safety measures in place.

As of Tuesday evening there are 20 confirmed and seven probable cases of Covid-19 in Yellowknife. More than 1,000 people are considered contacts of an outbreak at the city’s NJ Macpherson School.

The Deninu Kųę́ First Nation in Fort Resolution says it will now reinstate a “highway monitoring stop”.

The First Nation has used a form of checkpoint multiple times: once last year at the beginning of the pandemic and again when Fort Liard had a cluster of cases.

As of April 29, Fort Providence had interim travel guidelines that discourage non-essential travel from Yellowknifers and ask residents returning from the city to closely follow public health guidelines.

The hamlet’s Snowshoe Café and the nearby hotel, office and lounge say anyone entering must now wear masks.

Speaking to Cabin Radio on Monday, Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels said the community may place an information centre – possibly in the form of a booth – on its access road.

Earlier in the week, Premier Caroline Cochrane told reporters communities are not allowed to set up checkpoints that prevent NWT residents entering a community.

At a news conference on Monday, Cochrane said she knows “some communities are afraid” but RCMP were the only organization allowed to conduct a check stop.

“However, communities are looking at giving people information, and that is appropriate to help share the message to actually inform people,” she said.

The territorial government reiterated on Tuesday that all non-essential travel to and from Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ̀ should be avoided.