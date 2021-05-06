NWT’s vaccination progress appears gradual in latest data

Updated regional vaccination data shows Fort Smith, Yellowknife, and the Dehcho region currently have the NWT’s highest percentage of fully vaccinated adults.

As of May 1, territorial government data shows 57 percent of the NWT’s adult residents had received both doses of Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19. Some of those are still in the two-week period after the second shot before which they can be considered fully immunized.

Sixty-five percent of adult residents have had one Moderna shot.

Vaccination rates are lower in the Sahtu and Tłı̨chǫ, where 47 and 37 percent of adults respectively are fully vaccinated.

Those figures appear virtually static in the past two weeks, suggesting little progress has been made by vaccination campaigns in those regions. Extra vaccination appointments were made available in Behchokǫ̀ this week over concern about residents’ exposure to Covid-19 in Yellowknife.

In Fort Smith, Yellowknife, and the Dehcho, between 60 and 62 percent of adults fully vaccinated. In the Beaufort Delta and Hay River, 53 and 52 percent of adults respectively are fully vaccinated.

Across the NWT, vaccine uptake is higher among women, of whom 60 percent are fully vaccinated. The figure for men is 53 percent.

Younger adults aged 18 to 29 in the territory remain less likely to be vaccinated than their older counterparts, not yet reaching the 50-percent full vaccination mark.

The NWT has also been vaccinating non-residents who are working in the territory. So far, 3,280 non-residents have received their first dose and 1,706 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, the territory has shipped some of its Moderna vaccine to British Columbia in exchange for around 1,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be used on children aged 12 and up. There is so far no data for administration of the Pfizer vaccine in the NWT, which begins on Thursday.