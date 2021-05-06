A vaccine clinic for youth aged 12-17 in Behchokǫ̀ will take place on Tuesday, May 11 from 10am until 4pm at the community’s sportsplex.

The Tłıc̨hǫ Government posted details to Facebook on Wednesday. Earlier that day, Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use on teenagers aged 12 and up – just as the NWT received its first supplies.

A shipment of 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the territory on Tuesday. The vaccine requires two doses, ordinarily given three weeks apart.

For additional information or to book an appointment, residents should call the local health centre at (867) 392- 6075.

Covid-19 measures like mandatory indoor masking and school closures have been implemented in Behchokǫ̀ after some residents spent time at Yellowknife events, becoming potential contacts to the NJ Macpherson cluster of cases.