YK group gives isolating moms a slice of Mother’s Day

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, and Yellowknifers are rallying to ensure moms in lockdown get some love and appreciation.

Hundreds of families in the Yellowknife area are in isolation following a Covid-19 outbreak at NJ Macpherson School. There are currently 47 confirmed cases of Covid-19 tied to the cluster. Schools in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ̀ are closed as a result.

A group of volunteers is helping families get what they need while they’re stuck at home. Now, those same volunteers are coordinating efforts to deliver special treats to families on Sunday.

“A lot of parents, single parents especially, are suddenly not able to get out and do what they might need to do or had in mind for the weekend with Mother’s Day coming,” Andrea D’Addario, one of the group’s lead volunteers, told Cabin Radio.

“Maybe they can’t get out to get flowers or whatever they might want to have.”

Fellow Yellowknifer and volunteer coordinator Andrea Sluggett added: “It’s been a really good booster for picking up people’s mentality. It’s a pick-me-up and something nice for the community after all the negativity we’ve had in the last week and a half.”

Anyone who wants to help acquire and deliver gifts can reach out to D’Addario and Sluggett through the NJ Macpherson Isolation Volunteers group on Facebook.

The crew will be putting together cards and other treats. D’Addario – who owns a charcuterie business called Board Silly – will assemble charcuterie boards for families in need.

D’Addario started Board Silly last fall as a quarantine project. She has since created dozens of boards filled with meats, cheeses, dried fruit, homemade preserves, and desserts.

“We wanted to recreate what we have in our home,” D’Addario said. “Both my partner and I grew up in homes where being around the table and sharing really good food was so important to us, and we felt the loss of it when Covid hit.

Andrea D’Addario started Board Silly as a pandemic project. Photo: Submitted

“We wanted to be able to create boards where people come together, even if they’re small group, and still make memories and have good food.”

Orders have been rolling in steadily since, according to D’Addario. She made about 25 boards during the Christmas season and another 30 for Valentine’s Day.

Her homemade hot mustard is a particular hit.

“It’s so hard just being at home and trying to maintain that external structure of the day when school is lost,” D’Addario said of her Mother’s Day plan.

“Sometimes it’s hard for people to reach out and ask for help. What does support mean for somebody else? What is the one thing we could do to kind of make their day?

“If we can do that for them and they don’t have to think about it, it might just make the experience a little bit better.”