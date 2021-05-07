Overnight Yellowknife vehicle fire is considered suspicious

A vehicle fire that incinerated a truck in a Yellowknife neighbourhood in the early hours of Friday is considered suspicious, the NWT’s fire marshal says.

The City of Yellowknife said firefighters were called to Ptarmigan Road just after 4am. They found a vehicle with a fire in the truck box and extinguished the fire, a spokesperson said by email. Nobody was reported injured.

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.

Questions about the fire’s cause were referred by the city to the NWT’s fire marshal.

Fire marshal Chucker Dewar, who investigates vehicle fires only when there is a suspicion they were intentional, said initial assessments suggested the fire was suspicious.

Whether police had launched an investigation was not clear. RCMP have been approached for comment.

The aftermath of a May 7, 2021 vehicle fire on Yellowknife’s Ptarmigan Road. Photo: Submitted